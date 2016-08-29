© leifstiller dreamstime.com

EET Europarts acquires French surveillance & security distributor

With the acquisition of Agix Distribution, which is EET Europarts´ eighth acquisition this year, the company is well on the way to boost its expansion also in Southern Europe.

Agix Distribution was established in 1983, and is one of Axis distributors in France. The company has specialized in providing IP-surveillance solutions for professional installers and integrators. The product range includes network cameras, NVRs, software, servers and IR-Lighting, as well as technical training and product support.



CEO at EET Group, John Thomas, says: "Agix Distribution has a strong position in the French market, distributing quality products to professional surveillance customers, so it is a perfect match for EET Europarts. Additionally the acquisition will further enhance EET Europarts´ longstanding cooperation with Axis Communications, the market leader in network video. All in all we look very much forward to be adding more business and new competences to our Surveillance & Security division, and at the same time bring even more highly skilled employees from Agix Distribution into our French organization."



Agix Distribution has a loyal customer base, and merging the two companies will strengthen the value proposition to Surveillance & Security customers in France, with regards to products and assortment, as well as with regards to service and customer support.



Alain Dumouchel, Managing Director at Agix Distribution says: "We look very much forward to become part of EET Europarts, bringing our long-time experience and competences within the surveillance business together with the focused Surveillance & Security teams at EET Europarts. In the new setup we will continuously be backed by a local warehouse in France, but additionally we will be supported by an extensive group procurement and administrative infrastructure, and we will of course keep the same partnership relations with our suppliers, including Axis, Camtrace, Cam-IP etc. All things considered I feel very confident, that jointly we are ready to take significant market shares going forward."