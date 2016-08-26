© alexskopje dreamstime.com Components | August 26, 2016
GaN Systems’ founders to retire
Ten years after launching a gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor company, the two Ottawa-based co-founders of GaN Systems, President Girvan Patterson and CTO John Roberts have announced their retirement.
Having achieved their goal of building GaN Systems into a top player among manufacturers of GaN power transistors and supplier to more than 500 customers, Patterson and Roberts will leave their operating roles. Mr. Patterson will retain a position on GaN Systems’ Board of Directors, while Mr. Roberts will remain available to the company as an emeritus contributor.
Prior to starting GaN Systems, both Roberts and Patterson had extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, each with careers launching new companies. John Roberts was founder and president of two Ottawa-based semiconductor companies, Calmos (later Tundra) Semiconductor, and SiGe Semiconductor. Girvan Patterson founded graphics workstation producer Orcatech, and co-founded Plaintree Systems.
Reflecting over the past decade, Girvan Patterson remarked, “I am honored to have presided over a company that has delivered a core technology for achieving the energy efficiency the world needs, by making electronic systems more efficient, lighter and compact. Saving a datacenter millions of dollars in energy costs or enabling hybrid vehicles to dramatically increase miles per gallon fuel efficiency is very satisfying as well as very important in today’s world. I am immensely grateful to our early investors who had sufficient faith in us to allow us to lead the company to this stage – and of course to the wonderful disparate team of creative people who gathered around us; our staff, but also our suppliers and collaborators – all of whom shared, and I hope enjoyed and learned from the ride. After 10 years of building GaN Systems into the premier purveyor of GaN transistors, it is time to transition leadership to the team that will take revenue to $100 million.”
John Roberts added, “We are very proud that we have been able to take that vision and culture beyond our company to the outside world – in the process convincing the supply chain and customers that we could make GaN real. It is very satisfying to see our customers’ products – batteries charging in minutes instead of hours, Internet server racks with more Terabytes per second of data, cars with extended range, and motors with tiny embedded electronics - all because of our transistors. As I step aside, I look forward to watching GaN Systems team continue to bring efficiencies to power system designers, while simultaneously imparting their companies with a competitive edge.”
In appreciation of the co-founders’ contributions, GaN Systems’ CEO, Jim Witham commented, “Founders Girvan Patterson and John Roberts both are visionary leaders who together have successfully navigated the development of GaN Systems’ product development, manufacturing and quality processes. What Girvan and John have achieved during their tenure at GaN Systems is truly remarkable. They built a robust product portfolio, established the supply chain, and signed on a world-class global distribution and support channel. The company and culture they have built has attracted the very best talent and the results speak for themselves. Under their stewardship, for the first time wide band gap power devices have enabled power systems with vastly superior performance and lower cost than was possible with silicon.”
Prior to starting GaN Systems, both Roberts and Patterson had extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, each with careers launching new companies. John Roberts was founder and president of two Ottawa-based semiconductor companies, Calmos (later Tundra) Semiconductor, and SiGe Semiconductor. Girvan Patterson founded graphics workstation producer Orcatech, and co-founded Plaintree Systems.
Reflecting over the past decade, Girvan Patterson remarked, “I am honored to have presided over a company that has delivered a core technology for achieving the energy efficiency the world needs, by making electronic systems more efficient, lighter and compact. Saving a datacenter millions of dollars in energy costs or enabling hybrid vehicles to dramatically increase miles per gallon fuel efficiency is very satisfying as well as very important in today’s world. I am immensely grateful to our early investors who had sufficient faith in us to allow us to lead the company to this stage – and of course to the wonderful disparate team of creative people who gathered around us; our staff, but also our suppliers and collaborators – all of whom shared, and I hope enjoyed and learned from the ride. After 10 years of building GaN Systems into the premier purveyor of GaN transistors, it is time to transition leadership to the team that will take revenue to $100 million.”
John Roberts added, “We are very proud that we have been able to take that vision and culture beyond our company to the outside world – in the process convincing the supply chain and customers that we could make GaN real. It is very satisfying to see our customers’ products – batteries charging in minutes instead of hours, Internet server racks with more Terabytes per second of data, cars with extended range, and motors with tiny embedded electronics - all because of our transistors. As I step aside, I look forward to watching GaN Systems team continue to bring efficiencies to power system designers, while simultaneously imparting their companies with a competitive edge.”
In appreciation of the co-founders’ contributions, GaN Systems’ CEO, Jim Witham commented, “Founders Girvan Patterson and John Roberts both are visionary leaders who together have successfully navigated the development of GaN Systems’ product development, manufacturing and quality processes. What Girvan and John have achieved during their tenure at GaN Systems is truly remarkable. They built a robust product portfolio, established the supply chain, and signed on a world-class global distribution and support channel. The company and culture they have built has attracted the very best talent and the results speak for themselves. Under their stewardship, for the first time wide band gap power devices have enabled power systems with vastly superior performance and lower cost than was possible with silicon.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments