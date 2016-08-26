© knowles

Knowles UK opens new global R&D centre

Knowles (UK) R&D facility has a traceable history back to the 1940’s under Erie Electronics Ltd, before becoming Syfer Technology in the 80’s.

The company was later acquired by the US Dover Corporation and is now part of Knowles, a recent spin-off from Dover. The spin-off also included the DLI, Novacap and Voltronics brands manufacturing Capacitor products, EMI filters and EMC solutions that span high reliability, military specification and space level through to volume commercial products.



Over the years the R&D facility has led the industry with leading technical advances producing products of the highest quality, utilising superior materials that made Syfer a global leader. Today the remit is to support all four operating brands in developing new products.



Commenting on the move Knowles UK Director Steve Watts said, “This is the start of a new chapter for Knowles (UK) Ltd. The Hethel Engineering Centre cultivates an environment for world-class hi-tech innovation and this is something we’re looking forward to working within. The Knowles UK team will focus on global R&D including product development and customer support.”