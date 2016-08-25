© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Mouser and Amphenol LTW sign global distribution agreement

Mouser has entered into a global distribution agreement with Amphenol LTW, a division of Amphenol Corporation and a supplier of in rugged and harsh environment interconnects.

Amphenol LTW manufactures a broad variety of interconnect devices for indoor and outdoor applications in renewable energy, power generation, lighting, agriculture, communications, and industrial markets. Products in the Amphenol LTW line are rated IP65 to IP69K and include a range of rugged plastic circular connectors, M Series sensor connectors, waterproof USB connectors, Ethernet solutions, and solid state lighting/LED connectors.



"Amphenol LTW is excited to extend its market reach through Mouser Electronics," said Luc Kan, General Manager of Amphenol LTW. "With our expertise in technologically advanced products and Mouser's leadership in global distribution, we can support engineers around the world from the prototyping stage, through the design phase, and into the field."



According to Keith Privett, Vice President, Supplier Management, Interconnect, for Mouser Electronics, the addition of Amphenol LTW enhances the selection of the newest rugged interconnect products available to the distributor's design engineering customer base. "Mouser is pleased to add this strong industry leader to our line card, and to deliver Amphenol LTW's newest, innovative products to our customers. We're looking forward to a very successful partnership."