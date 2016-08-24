© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Hua Hong taps potential of international MCU markets

Hua Hong Semiconductor, together with its subsidiaries’ shipment of microcontroller (MCU) chips in the first half of 2016 grew to 1.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 50%.

With its embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology solutions to support 8-32bit MCU products including the automotive-grade eFlash MCU, the Company actively taps potential in the emerging IoT market and expands its footprint in the MCU foundry area.



According to IDC, a market research company, by 2020, there will be 29 billion interconnected devices and the global IoT market will grow to USD1.46 trillion, which implies a great prospect for MCUs market. Hua Hong Semiconductor has the eFlash/eEEPROM (embedded Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory) process platform for high-end 32bit MCUs and the cost-effective 0.18um 3.3V/5V CE OTP/MTP (One-Time Programming/Multiple-Time Programming) process platform for entry-level 8bit MCUs. Featuring the most competitive mask layers in the industry, this product is the MCU solution with the most competitive price in the market. Besides, the company made constant innovation and expansion on its MCU foundry portfolio, and developed 0.11um ultra low power eFlash/eEEPROM process platform solutions exclusively for IoT, which have already put into mass production and highly recognized by international customers.



With fast evolution of IC industry, functions of terminal products are becoming more versatile, product designs are getting more complex and posing higher demands for low power, which bring more demanding challenges to MCUs.



"Being committed to innovating and optimizing the embedded non-volatile memory process platform for smart card and MCU applications, Hua Hong Semiconductor has always been a leading foundry in this area," said Mr. Fan Heng, Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor. "In the future, emerging applications like IoT, cloud computing, big data, smart city and virtual reality (VR) will significantly boost the demands for MCUs. Echoing to this market demand and the new trends, the Company will continue to innovate on its MCU platform to provide customers with MCU solutions featuring lower power, higher performance, security, reliability and price-performance ratio."



