Wirepas and u-blox partner for IoT solutions

Wirepas and u-blox have partnered to offer an advanced decentralized radio communications solution (comparable with advanced mesh technology) for demanding industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The IoT industry is still quite young and fragmented, making deployment of industrial IoT applications slow and complex for the end customers. The goal of u-blox and Wirepas is to make large scale, decentralized industrial IoT networks easy to deploy for their customers.



NINA-B1 is a small, stand-alone Bluetooth low energy module. It is targeting several different applications, such as healthcare, connected buildings, manufacturing and telematics. The module has been certified for a range of countries world-wide, thus reducing risk and time to market for customers integrating the module in their devices.



“The NINA-B1 in combination with the Wirepas Connectivity software enables short time to market for easy-to-install, large scale, decentralized industrial IoT applications in segments such as lighting, sensor, asset tracking and beacons,” says Hakan Svegerud, Head of Product Strategy, Short Range Radio, at u‑blox.



“We believe that technology should never be the starting point; instead, we should concentrate on business and application needs. As needs evolve over time, so should the technology. Wirepas and u-blox share this core value and that is what makes us stronger together,” says Wirepas CEO, Teppo Hemiä.