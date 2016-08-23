© NFCring Business | August 23, 2016
NFC payment ring powered by Infineon’s contactless security chip
NFCRing Inc. has introduced (what they claim to be) the world's first EMVCo compliant payment ring based on a contactless security chip from Infineon Technologies AG.
The tiny, water-proof smart wearable works like a contactless payment card. Users can pay by simply holding their finger with the ring closely to any EMVCo contactless-enabled payment terminal. The ring uses NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to communicate data over short distances of a few centimeters.
"The Infineon security chip is the only solution available on the market, that allowed us to realize the NFC payment ring while still meeting EMVCo’s toughest contactless performance requirements," said Shelly Silverstein, Chief Operating Officer at NFCRing Inc. "NFC Ring users now have a secure and convenient, payment experience with a fashionable accessory in an attractive design."
Almost half of all payment chip cards issued in 2015 worldwide use security solutions from Infineon, the company writes in a press release.
"Our chip technology makes paying with smart wearables as functional as paying with the well-known bank card, but also much more convenient," said Thomas Rosteck, Vice President and General Manager of Infineon’s Secure Mobile & Transaction business line. "Proximity payments based on NFC technology are clearly on the rise – and payment solutions with smart wearables will accelerate this trend with consumers not even having to reach into their pockets to pay.”
As a global standard, EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. Management of specifications and related testing processes is driven by EMVCo’s six member organisations American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay, and Visa.
"The Infineon security chip is the only solution available on the market, that allowed us to realize the NFC payment ring while still meeting EMVCo’s toughest contactless performance requirements," said Shelly Silverstein, Chief Operating Officer at NFCRing Inc. "NFC Ring users now have a secure and convenient, payment experience with a fashionable accessory in an attractive design."
Almost half of all payment chip cards issued in 2015 worldwide use security solutions from Infineon, the company writes in a press release.
"Our chip technology makes paying with smart wearables as functional as paying with the well-known bank card, but also much more convenient," said Thomas Rosteck, Vice President and General Manager of Infineon’s Secure Mobile & Transaction business line. "Proximity payments based on NFC technology are clearly on the rise – and payment solutions with smart wearables will accelerate this trend with consumers not even having to reach into their pockets to pay.”
As a global standard, EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. Management of specifications and related testing processes is driven by EMVCo’s six member organisations American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay, and Visa.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments