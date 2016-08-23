© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mouser and DIOO Microcircuits sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with DIOO Microcircuits, a supplier of high-performance power analog and mixed-signal ICs.

DIOO products include a range of power management solutions, switches, amplifiers, and LED drivers for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications.



The DIOO product line, available from Mouser Electronics, is led by the DIO5151 LED driver and the DIO6011 step-down regulator. The DIO5151 is a current-regulated charge pump for powering high-brightness LEDs for camera flash applications. The driver features a low shutdown current and an automatic soft-start mode to limit inrush current, as well as over current, over voltage and over thermal shutdown control. It automatically switches modes between step-up and step-down to ensure that LED current does not depend on the forward voltage. The driver operates on supply voltage ranging from 3V to 5.5V and is ideally suited for applications powered by a single Li-ion battery cell.



The DIO6011 is a high-efficiency, high-frequency synchronous step-down DC-DC regulator that can deliver up to 1A output current. The DIO6011 integrates DIOO's patent circuit to achieve comprehensive soft start for variable fault cases, such as over-temperature recovery, short-circuit recovery, and undervoltage lockout recovery.