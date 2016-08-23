© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Richardson RFPD enters global agreement with Power Integrations

Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will distribute Power Integrations’ SCALE IGBT drivers for the high-power market, as well as its new SCALE-iDriver integrated circuits, on a worldwide basis.

“Power Integrations’ industry-leading IGBT gate driver products are a perfect complement to our emphasis on driving demand creation for our active product vendors,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “Their innovative technology and expansive offering enables us to better serve our customers in the high-power applications we target.”



“We are excited to be working with Richardson RFPD,” said Ben Sutherland, vice president of worldwide sales at Power Integrations. “Their experience and design capabilities will open up new markets and help us to deliver the highest levels of customer support.”