Chinese takeover of Ingram delayed

Ingram Micro is pushing the end date of its merger agreement with Tianjin Tianhai forward.

Ingram Micro informs that the end date by which the acquisition of Ingram Micro by Tianjin Tianhai Investment Company Inc. must be completed has been extended to November 13, 2016.



The extension was made pursuant to the merger agreement among Ingram Micro, Tianjin Tianhai and GCL Acquisition, Inc. and will allow for completion of the previously announced review of the transaction by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Ingram Micro and Tianjin Tianhai continue to expect closing of the transaction to occur in 2016.