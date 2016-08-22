© mopic _dreamstime.com

Renesas looking to buy Intersil

Renesas Electronics is reportedly looking to buy US chipmaker Intersil Corp. The Japanese semiconductor company is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations with the company and is willing to pay as much as JPY 300 billion (USD 2.99 billion).

An unnamed source told Reuters that the deal is likely happen “Soon”. Renesas has previously said that it has been considering various options to grow – including a deal with a US chipmaker, the Reuters report continues.



Intersil provides power management and precision analog solutions for mobile and power hungry electronics. The company’s products can be found in automobiles, industrial machinery and smartphones. With an acquisition of the company, Renesas is aiming to grow its lineup of automotive chips.