New Danish office for Saab

Defence and security company Saab opens a new office in Sønderborg, Denmark.

“We want to expand our overall presence in Denmark and to provide Saab’s innovative and high-technological systems and solutions within defence and security to the Danish market”, says Heino Lundgren, CEO of Saab in Denmark and head of Saab business unit Communication Solutions within business area Support and Services.



Over the past four years Saab Denmark has more than doubled its turnover and recruited more than 30 new employees – increasing staffing with more than one third in total. Saab’s plan is to continue to grow in Denmark going forward.



“Sønderborg is one of the major engineering hot spots in Denmark. Several of Denmark’s leading technology companies have their headquarters in the area, and this helps attracting the right talent and skills, which will build the foundation for our growth. To Saab, Sønderborg is the ideal location to build for the future, which we firmly believe we have done here at our new offices,” says Heino Lundgren.