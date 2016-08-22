© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Increased sales in 1H/2016 for Connect Group

Connect Group reports sales of EUR 62.0 million in 1H/2016 (1H/2015: EUR 56.9 million). Restructuring costs of EUR 1,156K were booked in 1H/2016 after loosing ASML as a customer and the subsequent dismissal of 33 employees in the Dutch facility.