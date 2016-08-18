Can Angry Birds help Nokia phones?

© nokia

HMD global Oy, the licensee of Nokia branded mobile phones and tablets, has appointed Pekka Rantala as CMO, effective immediately.



Pekka Rantala is the former CEO of Rovio Entertainment and SVP of Global Marketing at Nokia. But can the success of Angry Birds help the Nokia phones make a reentry into the market. And a successful one at that?"Pekka has an important mission to rejuvenate the Nokia brand in mobile phones. He is an experienced consumer marketer who knows how to run global operations and teams, and is passionate about the Nokia brand. Branding has become a critical differentiator in mobile phones, and 96% of global mobile phone users are familiar with the Nokia brand, our unique asset", states Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD global."There are very few opportunities like this, to work with a global brand with the power to touch hundreds of millions of people every day. It is a privilege to work with this unique brand, to engage with the millions of dedicated Nokia phone fans around the world and create a generation of new ones. We are going to bring together a new team of talented people who can build something incredible", Pekka Rantala adds.HMD’s Nokia-branded phones and tablets run on the Android operating system. The devices will be manufactured and distributed by FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology. When that will happen has yet to be announced.