Würth Elektronik eiSos acquires Amber wireless
Amber wireless GmbH, manufacturer of wireless connectivity solutions, is now part of Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG.
With the merger the owner-run wireless specialist founded in 1998 lays the foundation for its further growth and the globalization of its activities, a press release states. Through the acquisition, Würth Elektronik eiSos considerably expands its range in growth fields, such as Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 and Smart Metering.
“Integration of Amber wireless is our good fortune. The expertise and the products, which the new colleagues contribute, support Würth Elektronik eiSos in a strategically crucial segment. The leading-edge technology for industrial wireless networks boosts our range for growth markets like Industry 4.0, IoT or Smart Metering. Planned investments in this field will support our global activities”, according to Oliver Konz and Thomas Schrott, CEOs of Würth Elektronik eiSos Group.
Heinz Brych, founder and Managing Director of Amber wireless GmbH, says: “I know we are in good hands with Würth Elektronik eiSos. Here we will receive the necessary support to expand our global presence. Strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers across the world, a global sales network and outstanding direct selling – these are things where Würth Elektronik has the edge over us and from which we are set to profit greatly. I’m glad to be able to secure the future of Amber wireless in this way.”
