Oticon moves production to Poland

Hearing aid specialist Oticon is moving production from Denmark to Poland before the end of 2018.

"To ensure continuous cost efficiency gains and to support our future scalability at a lower cost, we have defined several strategic initiatives to be implemented in 2016 to 2018. We consider cost-efficient and strong set-ups in operations and R&D to be among the key drivers of future profit growth", the company anounced.



Operational activities will continue to be moved to Poland and Mexico. The production facility in Eagan (USA) was closed down in the first half of 2016. The remaining activities in Thisted (Denmark) will be relocated to Poland before the end of 2018.



The company also considers to move R&D activities from Switzerland to Poland and Denmark. In this area, Oticon is expecting to increase staff numbers.