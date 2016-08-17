© tom schmucker dreamstime.com Business | August 17, 2016
Økokrim drops the corruption case against Kongsberg
The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Økokrim) has dropped the corruption charges against Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
In February 2014 Økokrim charged Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS with allegations of corruption related to deliveries of communications equipment to Romania in the period 2000-2008. Økokrim - on August 16, 2016 - announced that the charges have been dropped.
- Since we were made aware of the charges more than two years ago we have cooperated with Økokrim. In our opinion, it has been a thorough process where all facts of the case have been shed light on. The decision not to prosecute is in our opinion a correct decision, says Finn Jebsen, Chairman of the Board of Kongsberg.
As the charges have been dropped, Kongsberg is no longer under investigation or under suspicion of corruption.
- The case has been challenging, but through the entire period of investigation we have focused on our partners, customers and deliveries. We are satisfied that the corruption charges are dropped and that we can put the matter to rest, says Jebsen.
Independent of the investigation and many years prior to the charges, Kongsberg has developed and implemented a comprehensive anti-corruption program. Following the charges, Kongsberg conducted a thorough revision of the company’s anti-corruption and compliance efforts. The consultancy company EY has evaluated Kongsberg’s practice to be adequate.
- Kongsberg continuously focuses on counteracting corruption amongst our employees, consultants and businesspartners. We work actively with ongoing assessments and developments of our compliance regulations and procedures in line with national and international laws and regulation, Jebsen continues.
- Økokrim has decided to prosecute a former employee of Kongsberg with charges of fraud against the company. As a consequence of information the Økokrim investigation revealed, the former employee was dismissed in 2015. This case has given particular insight into the potential of being striked by extensive criminal activity. Through the learning Kongsberg has had of the case, the compliance programs have been further enhanced, says Jebsen.
