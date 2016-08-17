© Kongsberg Automotive

Kongsberg Automotive appoints interim CFO

Martin B. Hogganvik is appointed interim CFO at Kongsberg Automotive ASA with immediate effect. In this role he will be responsible for all finance and IT functions in the company.

Mr. Hogganvik has been Vice President Finance at Kongsberg Automotive since 2012, with responsibility for reporting and accounting within the company. Before he came to Kongsberg Automotive he served in various finance functions at Höegh Autoliners AS and as an auditor at Ernst & Young.



Martin B. Hogganvik succeeds Trond Stabekk who as previously announced will leave Kongsberg Automotive.