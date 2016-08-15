© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Bel opens Power Solutions facility in Taiwan

Bel Fuse Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its Bel Power Solutions facility in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

The Taoyuan site includes a test lab and additional Engineering resources that will increase Bel's responsiveness to supporting customers with development, qualification, modification and troubleshooting of Power Supplies, Integrated Connector Modules and other interconnect products.



"Expanding Bel Power Solutions' presence to this technology hub in Taiwan is a critical step in accelerating the Bel Group's penetration into key markets in this region, and is expected to be a significant contributor to our long-term strategic growth plans for the power solutions business," said Dennis Ackerman, President, Bel Power Solutions.