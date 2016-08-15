Hassane El-Khoury is next Cypress CEO

© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Hassane El-Khoury has been named Cypress Semiconductor's president, chief executive officer,as well as a member of its board of directors.



Ray Bingham's current role as chairman of the board has been expanded to executive chairman."The goal of our comprehensive internal and external executive search was to identify a CEO who would drive the transformation of Cypress, expand our leadership position in embedded systems and enhance our focus on revenue and earnings growth and long-term shareholder value," said Bingham, a 30-year veteran of the semiconductor industry who sits on numerous high-tech boards of directors in addition to Cypress. "Among the many interested and qualified candidates we interviewed, El-Khoury emerged as the clear executive leader to deliver on Cypress's enormous potential and unlock its value for customers and investors. He has demonstrated strong leadership and judgment over the past nine years as a senior executive at Cypress, heading up some of the company's most innovative and successful businesses. He is an agent of change who brings to this position an extensive knowledge of our target markets and a mindset focused on customer value and profitable growth.""Cypress is at an inflection point," said El-Khoury, who played a key role in Cypress's successful integration with Spansion over the last year and a half and its more recent acquisition of Broadcom's Internet of Things (IoT) business. "We've architected our company to become more valuable to our embedded-systems customers, significantly expanding our portfolio of high-value solutions in growth markets such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and the IoT. I am thrilled and humbled to lead Cypress into the future as we expand upon our position as the supplier of choice for the world's most innovative embedded-systems customers and partners."Concurrent with these changes, as planned, former Cypress CEO T.J. Rodgers has resigned from Cypress and the Cypress board. "T.J. created a company with the resiliency to stand up to more than 34 years of change in the semiconductor industry, and one that is positioned for considerable future success," El-Khoury said, "On behalf of all of our employees around the world, we would like to thank T.J. for his contributions and dedication to Cypress."