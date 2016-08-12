© Rohde Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz supplies scanners to German BMI

In July 2016, the Procurement Office of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior signed a framework agreement with Rohde & Schwarz for 300 R&S QPS200 security scanners.

The new instruments can be now be used everywhere that the German Federal Police Force performs security checks. The primary application will be for security at German airports.



Rohde & Schwarz was awarded a contract by the Procurement Office of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior (Bundesministerium für Inneres = BMI) for the latest generation of R&S QPS200 security scanners. The three-year framework agreement encompasses 300 systems plus accessories and service.



The instruments will be the preferred selection for the Federal Police for security checks at airports throughout Germany. The scanners can also be used for security access control in other places, such as in ministries, for example.