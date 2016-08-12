© saniphoto dreamstime.com Business | August 12, 2016
centrotherm photovoltaics takes stock of 2016 half-year results
centrotherm photovoltaics AG increased sales in its core segment Photovoltaics & Semiconductor from EUR 38.4 to 42.0 million in 1H/2016.
Total operating revenue in this segment rose in the same period by 27 percent to EUR 55.9 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were once again in positive territory, standing at EUR 1.1 million. The cost reduction and efficiency program launched in 2014 together with the excellent order book had an effect on operating earnings in the first half of 2016. Centrotherm was able to almost treble its order intake in its core segment compared with the same period in the previous year. New orders totaling EUR 85.4 million were received from the photovoltaics and semiconductor industry (same period in previous year: EUR 29.5 million).
In the Thin Film & Customized Equipment segment, sales rose marginally to EUR 7.6 million following EUR 7.5 million in the same period in the previous year. In this segment, too, the centrotherm Group succeeded in improving its EBIT performance slightly from EUR minus 0.5 million to TEUR 84.
Revenues in the Silicon segment were, as expected, lower than in the comparative period due to the progress of construction in the major project in Qatar. Sales in the first six months of 2016 amounted to EUR 12.3 million following EUR 40.1 million in the comparative period. EBIT was significantly below the figure for the previous year, standing at EUR minus 2.9 million. However, the figure for the previous year benefited from the one-time effect of billing a customer project amounting to EUR 8.2 million. Restructuring measures were initiated in the first half of 2016 at the subsidiary SiTec which operates in the Silicon segment, and these have already been partially completed. The strategic focus of the company from Augsburg continues to be on fulfilling the major contract in connection with the construction of a polysilicon factory in Qatar.
At a consolidated level, the pleasing growth seen in the Photovoltaics & Semiconductor and the Thin Film & Customized Equipment segments was not able to make up for the half-year results in the Silicon segment. Consolidated sales in the first half of 2016, therefore, fell to EUR 61.9 million following EUR 86.0 million in the same period in the previous year. Total operating revenue for the centrotherm photovoltaics Group amounted to EUR 75.9 million following EUR 91.7 million in the comparative period. Group EBIT in the first half of 2016 stood at EUR minus 1.7 million after EUR 10.6 million in the comparative period. Consolidated earnings amounted to EUR minus 2.1 million following EUR 6.7 million in the comparative period in the previous year.
New order intake and order book position trends
In the first six months of the 2016 financial year, centrotherm was able to significantly increase its order intake to EUR 89.5 million compared with EUR 46.6 million in the same period in the previous year. The Group's order book as at June 30, 2016 had increased to EUR 142.6 million compared with EUR 113.5 million as at December 31, 2015.
Outlook for the current 2016 financial year
The Management Board is confident that the 2016 forecast that it issued in the 2015 annual report can be achieved. The revenue target for the centrotherm Group lies between EUR 120 and 150 million. New order intake during the first six months of 2016 in the Photovoltaics & Semiconductor segment will make a significant contribution to attaining this goal. In the Silicon segment, the revenue expected for 2016 lies significantly below that of 2015.
This is due to the exclusive strategic focus on the large-scale project in Qatar and its related revenue reduction, in turn reflecting the progress we have achieved with its construction. Overall, the Management Board anticipates at least breakeven at the consolidated net result level. The company continues to aim to achieve the latter through consistent efficiency enhancement and cost structure optimization.
In the Thin Film & Customized Equipment segment, sales rose marginally to EUR 7.6 million following EUR 7.5 million in the same period in the previous year. In this segment, too, the centrotherm Group succeeded in improving its EBIT performance slightly from EUR minus 0.5 million to TEUR 84.
Revenues in the Silicon segment were, as expected, lower than in the comparative period due to the progress of construction in the major project in Qatar. Sales in the first six months of 2016 amounted to EUR 12.3 million following EUR 40.1 million in the comparative period. EBIT was significantly below the figure for the previous year, standing at EUR minus 2.9 million. However, the figure for the previous year benefited from the one-time effect of billing a customer project amounting to EUR 8.2 million. Restructuring measures were initiated in the first half of 2016 at the subsidiary SiTec which operates in the Silicon segment, and these have already been partially completed. The strategic focus of the company from Augsburg continues to be on fulfilling the major contract in connection with the construction of a polysilicon factory in Qatar.
At a consolidated level, the pleasing growth seen in the Photovoltaics & Semiconductor and the Thin Film & Customized Equipment segments was not able to make up for the half-year results in the Silicon segment. Consolidated sales in the first half of 2016, therefore, fell to EUR 61.9 million following EUR 86.0 million in the same period in the previous year. Total operating revenue for the centrotherm photovoltaics Group amounted to EUR 75.9 million following EUR 91.7 million in the comparative period. Group EBIT in the first half of 2016 stood at EUR minus 1.7 million after EUR 10.6 million in the comparative period. Consolidated earnings amounted to EUR minus 2.1 million following EUR 6.7 million in the comparative period in the previous year.
New order intake and order book position trends
In the first six months of the 2016 financial year, centrotherm was able to significantly increase its order intake to EUR 89.5 million compared with EUR 46.6 million in the same period in the previous year. The Group's order book as at June 30, 2016 had increased to EUR 142.6 million compared with EUR 113.5 million as at December 31, 2015.
Outlook for the current 2016 financial year
The Management Board is confident that the 2016 forecast that it issued in the 2015 annual report can be achieved. The revenue target for the centrotherm Group lies between EUR 120 and 150 million. New order intake during the first six months of 2016 in the Photovoltaics & Semiconductor segment will make a significant contribution to attaining this goal. In the Silicon segment, the revenue expected for 2016 lies significantly below that of 2015.
This is due to the exclusive strategic focus on the large-scale project in Qatar and its related revenue reduction, in turn reflecting the progress we have achieved with its construction. Overall, the Management Board anticipates at least breakeven at the consolidated net result level. The company continues to aim to achieve the latter through consistent efficiency enhancement and cost structure optimization.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments