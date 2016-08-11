© aac microtec

ÅAC Microtec and York Space Systems cooperate

York Space Systems and ÅAC Microtec announced a definitive agreement for the supply of advanced command and data handling avionics for York’s S-Class small spacecraft platform.

The first flight sets will be aboard York’s Harbinger mission for a US Government customer, launching Q3 2017, and will be integrated across York’s 20+ platforms currently under formal agreements or LOIs planned for production for commercial and Government customers.



“We are very happy and proud of our partnership with York. This shows the strength of our new product platform. The Sirius products are designed to provide optimal reliability at an attractive price. We look forward to a fruitful and successful cooperation”, says Mikael Andersson, Chief Executive Officer of ÅAC Microtec AB.



“ÅAC’s design and avionics capabilities are a great fit for our S-Class platform, and our production plans. The products are compact, affordable, and offer an array of interfaces and variety for payload and mission customers, while giving our platforms best-in-class performance. We look forward to developing our great relationship and supporting the successful rollout of our mass production platform with AAC,” says Dirk Wallinger, Chief Executive Officer of York Space Systems.



“ÅAC Microtec designs world-class avionics meeting demanding on-orbit and deep space performance criteria. York Space demonstrated early on that we could craft a win-win business agreement from our initial meetings at our Mountain View office last November. This effort has established a solid foothold in the US to complement our European and Asian markets.