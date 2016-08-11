© rambus

Rambus signs license agreement with Idaho Scientific

Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement with Idaho Scientific, LLC to license its Differential Power Analysis (DPA) countermeasures for use in Idaho Scientific’s security IP Cores for FPGAs and defense ASICs.

Through this agreement, Idaho Scientific’s customers, which include many of the world’s largest defense contractors, will gain access to advanced DPA countermeasures, safeguarding the data integrity of applications requiring a high level of security.



“By incorporating Rambus’ technology into our IP cores, we provide our customers access to premier solutions that are immune to DPA attacks,” said Dale Reese, president of Idaho Scientific. “The Rambus DPA countermeasures enhance the efficiencies of our FPGA and ASIC encryption cores, which are especially critical to our aerospace and defense customers.”



“Today’s leading aerospace and defense companies are looking for solutions to counter the increasing threat of side-channel attacks,” said Dr. Martin Scott, general manager of the Rambus Security Division. “Broader and faster adoption of DPA countermeasures in the FPGA ecosystem will ensure that components are insulated from these types of vulnerabilities. Idaho Scientific has the ability to rapidly deliver solutions based on our DPA countermeasures that will bring significant benefits to the industries they serve, where safety and security are a top priority.”