Datwyler acquires Ott

Datwyler will be gaining new expertise in technology and materials in its Sealing Solutions division following the acquisition of German company Ott.

On 9 August, Datwyler signed an agreement to take over the company Ott (which consists of Ott GmbH & Co. KG and Ott Geschäftsführungs GmbH), which is based in Cleebronn, Germany. The deal is due to be concluded on beginning of September subject to the fulfilment of the usual conditions for completion. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.