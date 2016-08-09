© zoetis Business | August 09, 2016
Zoetis acquires Scandinavian Micro Biodevices
Zoetis purchases a pioneer in developing and manufacturing microfluidic “lab on a chip” diagnostics for veterinary point-of-care services for USD 80 million.
Privately-held-Scandinavian Micro Biodevices (SMB) - with approximately 35 employees and headquarters in Farum (Denmark) - commercialized the first point-of-care, “lab on a chip” (LOC), specialty diagnostic analyzers and tests used in veterinary critical care, primarily for companion animals. SMB’s pipeline of products presents opportunities in other specialty segments that will bring to market innovative technologies that have the potential to advance the standards of diagnosis and care in animal health. The company currently sells its QuickVet analyzer and test cartridges in international markets, and it supplies the VSpro line in North America to Abaxis through a distribution agreement.
“We are confident that we can achieve our ambitions to grow our business as part of Zoetis,” said Ole Kring, Chief Executive Officer of SMB. “Zoetis has grown its point-of-care immunodiagnostics portfolio and is renowned for developing and providing the veterinary community with high-quality medicines, vaccines and technical services. By combining our experience, production and R&D capabilities, we can enhance our ability to develop point-of-care diagnostics to address veterinarians’ most pressing challenges in clinics and on farms. With Zoetis’ global presence, we expect to bring next-generation diagnostic solutions to more veterinary customers worldwide.”
The veterinary diagnostics market is valued at more than USD 4.3 billion globally, including reference laboratory, point-of-care diagnostics, and diagnostic imaging and is expected to grow to USD 6.7 billion by 20212. The point-of-care segment, which comprises approximately 50 percent of the overall animal testing market, remains the fastest growing segment at 8 to 9 percent CAGR2 , driven by demand for easy-to-administer, rapid tests for use in clinics and on farms.
“It is a privilege to welcome the Scandinavian Micro Biodevices team, who share our zeal for supporting customers and helping them best serve the animals in their care,” said Michael Sullivan, Vice President, Global Diagnostics at Zoetis. “The SMB business will be tightly integrated with our Diagnostics organization and will benefit from Zoetis’ additional investment in R&D and global commercial capabilities to stay focused on achieving R&D milestones and growth.”
“We are confident that we can achieve our ambitions to grow our business as part of Zoetis,” said Ole Kring, Chief Executive Officer of SMB. “Zoetis has grown its point-of-care immunodiagnostics portfolio and is renowned for developing and providing the veterinary community with high-quality medicines, vaccines and technical services. By combining our experience, production and R&D capabilities, we can enhance our ability to develop point-of-care diagnostics to address veterinarians’ most pressing challenges in clinics and on farms. With Zoetis’ global presence, we expect to bring next-generation diagnostic solutions to more veterinary customers worldwide.”
The veterinary diagnostics market is valued at more than USD 4.3 billion globally, including reference laboratory, point-of-care diagnostics, and diagnostic imaging and is expected to grow to USD 6.7 billion by 20212. The point-of-care segment, which comprises approximately 50 percent of the overall animal testing market, remains the fastest growing segment at 8 to 9 percent CAGR2 , driven by demand for easy-to-administer, rapid tests for use in clinics and on farms.
“It is a privilege to welcome the Scandinavian Micro Biodevices team, who share our zeal for supporting customers and helping them best serve the animals in their care,” said Michael Sullivan, Vice President, Global Diagnostics at Zoetis. “The SMB business will be tightly integrated with our Diagnostics organization and will benefit from Zoetis’ additional investment in R&D and global commercial capabilities to stay focused on achieving R&D milestones and growth.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments