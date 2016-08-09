© bahar bostanci dreamstime.com Business | August 09, 2016
ZF makes cash offer for Haldex
ZF has make a public offer for Haldex Aktiebolag, a supplier of brake products and air suspension systems for commercial vehicles. The ZF offer values Haldex at SEK 4.4 billion (EUR ).
ZF has obtained an undertaking to accept the offer from Göran Carlson, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Haldex, being the largest shareholder of Haldex representing 5.7 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Haldex. The offer has been unanimously recommended by Haldex’s Board of Directors.
Dr. Stefan Sommer, Chief Executive Officer of ZF, said: “We believe that our businesses are truly complementary and that a combination will offer unique value for all stakeholders. We are confident that we will be able to continue to develop Haldex’s market position under ZF ownership, thanks to ZF’s technological leadership, global reach and customer access, combined with Haldex’s technological competence, management skills and employees.”
Magnus Johansson, Board member and spokesperson of the Board of Haldex, said: “ZF’s strong capabilities within electronics and software development as well as global reach and customer access offer an excellent opportunity to further develop Haldex, thereby allowing Haldex to continue its development of future braking systems and expansion of its current product portfolio.”
“The offer provides Haldex shareholders with an opportunity to realise value from their investment immediately at both high multiples and significant premium to recently traded prices of Haldex’s shares as well as a premium to the SAF-Holland offer,” Magnus Johansson added.
The offer is conditional, among other things, upon being accepted by Haldex's shareholders to an extent that ZF becomes the owner of more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in Haldex. The announced transaction is further subject to approval from competition authorities.
Dr. Stefan Sommer, Chief Executive Officer of ZF, said: “We believe that our businesses are truly complementary and that a combination will offer unique value for all stakeholders. We are confident that we will be able to continue to develop Haldex’s market position under ZF ownership, thanks to ZF’s technological leadership, global reach and customer access, combined with Haldex’s technological competence, management skills and employees.”
Magnus Johansson, Board member and spokesperson of the Board of Haldex, said: “ZF’s strong capabilities within electronics and software development as well as global reach and customer access offer an excellent opportunity to further develop Haldex, thereby allowing Haldex to continue its development of future braking systems and expansion of its current product portfolio.”
“The offer provides Haldex shareholders with an opportunity to realise value from their investment immediately at both high multiples and significant premium to recently traded prices of Haldex’s shares as well as a premium to the SAF-Holland offer,” Magnus Johansson added.
The offer is conditional, among other things, upon being accepted by Haldex's shareholders to an extent that ZF becomes the owner of more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in Haldex. The announced transaction is further subject to approval from competition authorities.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments