© tombaky dreamstime.com

IDEX gets design win in Asia

A major Asian smartphone customer has selected IDEXs Cardinal touch fingerprint sensor for mobile handset integration.

The customer, which was not named, is launching multiple programs with fingerprint sensors, and IDEX sensors have been qualified for several of these.



"I am very pleased to secure additional design wins with a major mobile customer. We expect the first mobile smartphone launch with our sensor for this major Asian customer in Q4 of this year. This continued momentum is further validation by mobile customers of the attractive value proposition of IDEXs fingerprint sensors", says Dr. Hemant Mardia, CEO of IDEX. "The Cardinal product family is highly suitable for OEMs demanding compact and cost efficient sensors, and we are confident IDEX will secure additional design wins in the coming quarters."