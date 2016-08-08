© mouser

New Vice President for Mouser's Japan operation

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has appointed Sam Katsuta as Vice President of Mouser Electronics-Japan.

“Japan is a key global market as well as one of the world’s leading markets for electronic design, and is therefore of great interest to us,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s ‎Senior Vice President of APAC and EMEA Business. “With this in mind, we are establishing a Japanese company which Sam Katsuta will run within our global operation. The nuances of the Japan market call for a special model.”



Katsuta will assume full control of Mouser’s customer service, marketing and finance within Japan. He will work closely with Mouser’s manufacturer partners in Japan and will report directly to Burr-Lonnon. Katsuta has had a long, exceptional career at TDK, where he most recently served as General Manager of Global Distribution for both high service and volume distribution. He earned a degree in Economics at Keio University in Japan before taking his first role with Mitsubishi Chemical Industries. He joined TDK in 1984.



“I have long been impressed with Mouser’s business model, and I am pleased now to be a part of the Mouser team as we launch this exciting new phase of Mouser’s Japan operation,” Katsuta said.



“We see Japan as a strong market for innovative technologies, and the significant growth of design engineers and small- to medium-sized production business fits perfectly with our business model,” Burr-Lonnon said. “We are prepared to strengthen our brand and presence in this key market and believe the expanded Japan operation will allow us to uniquely establish closer cooperation with Japanese manufacturers to penetrate their products into more designs globally via our platform.”