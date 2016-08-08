© basic peak

Basis Peak recalls on safety issues

Intel-owned Basis Peak has issued a security warning to all users of its smart watches.

"On June 13 we shared reports of overheating in Basis Peak watches, and we recommended that you stop wearing your Basis Peak watch right away", a press release states.



The company had hoped to solve the issue with a software update, but "despite our best efforts, we aren’t able to develop such a solution without completely compromising the user experience".



Basic Peak has now issued a recall to all users that covers both the watches and authorised accessories. "This was a tough decision, but your safety is our top priority."



Basis Peak watches can overheat, which could result in burns or blisters on the skin surface. The company therefore advises to stop using the watch immediately. A complete refund is also offered.



"On behalf of the Basis Science team, I want to personally apologize for this situation. We know that many of you love using your Basis Peak watches and have made them part of your daily lives, and we are very sorry for the disruption this will cause you" says Josh Walden, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Intel New Technology Group.