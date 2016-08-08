© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Major Expansion in USA for Cliff Electronics

Cliff Electronics have established a distribution agreement with Newark Element14. The wide ranging agreement will increase the availability of their products in the Americas.

“Our relationship with Farnell Element14 dates form the 1970’s”, says Dan Walker, Distribution Sales Manager at Cliff Electronics. “And Cliff is proud to partner with their sister company Newark E14 for this USA agreement for Cliff products. Newark’s business model is focused on the penetration of new markets and large sales area coverage. This will greatly increase our sales and better serve our USA customers’ growing need for panel mounted data connectors.”



Robert Toenies, Newark Element14 Product Manager, comments, “Newark Element14 is proud to stock Cliff’s extensive range of FT Series Panel Mount Connectors in North America. These high quality, high performance connectors are used in a wide array of industrial applications and are a strong complement to our industry-leading industrial connector product portfolio.”