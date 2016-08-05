© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin receives second IRST21 spares contract

Lockheed Martin received its second contract to provide IRST21 sensor system spares to the U.S. Navy. The USD 23.7 million firm-fixed-price contract includes system spares to support the IRST21-equipped F/A-18E/F fleet.

The contract was awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation, which is the U.S. military’s integrated materiel manager for repair parts and operating supply items in support of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. Lockheed Martin received its first IRST21 spares contract from DLA Aviation in 2015, valued at USD 16 million.



“The U.S. Navy will receive the spares in conjunction with the low-rate initial production deliveries, which enables cost savings in procurement and production,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/SOF CLSS at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “Most importantly, it ensures that this new capability is readily available for the warfighter.”



The IRST21 sensor system uses infrared search and track technology to detect and track airborne threats. Compared to radar, IRST21 significantly enhances the resolution of multiple targets, enabling pilots to accurately identify threat formations at longer ranges. This “see first, strike first” capability empowers pilots with more reaction time and improves survivability.