KEBA takes over the self-service specialist KEMAS

With effect from 31 May 2016, KEBA AG took over KEMAS GmbH, a German company based in Oberlungwitz near Chemnitz.

Keba has taken an 80 percent interest in the company, which has a workforce of 75, while the remaining 20 per cent remain in the possession of the company founder and his son. In their last financial year, the Kemas achieved sales revenues of EUR 7.7 million. The Kemas name is to be retained and operate under the umbrella Keba brand. The operative management of the new Keba subsidiary will also remain in the hands of the established managerial team.



Gerhard Luftensteiner, the Keba CEO, sees the recent acquisition of the German self-service specialist Kemas as follows: “We are delighted to be able to augment our competences in the logistics automation segment with Kemas. Using new joint solutions, we will be able to provide our customers with an even more extensive portfolio and without doubt will move into additional branch areas.”