Qualcomm powers next-gen Samsung Galaxy Note7

Qualcomm Technologies – a Qualcomm subsidiary – is powering the Samsung Galaxy Note7 for select regions.

The phone features the Snapdragon 820 processor with an integrated X12 LTE modem, Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU, Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP, and Qualcomm Haven that is a secure foundation for eye-based biometric scanning.



The built-in Snapdragon 820 processor supports 4K video capture and playback on the Samsung Galaxy Note7 and offers support for slow motion video at 240 frames per second (fps).



“Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung continue to build upon a long history of working together to provide consumers with superior mobile experiences, and we are pleased to do so again with the Galaxy Note7,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, in concert with secure eye-based biometric authentication, offers users a truly next-generation mobile experience at their fingertips.”



“We are pleased to offer a smartphone that comes with a secure iris scanning feature,” said Hyungsuk Kim, vice president, multimedia R&D group, mobile communication business, Samsung Electronics. “We worked very closely with Qualcomm Technologies engineers to deliver security for biometrics technologies. The user can simply use their eyes to unlock the phone or make a mobile payment, while at ease that the latest mobile technologies are used to protect their personal and professional data.”