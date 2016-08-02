© melexis

Melexis to set up Dresden R&D Center

Melexis has taken steps to further expand its operations and is establishing a new R&D center.

This latest Melexis site, which will initially have a complement of around 25 to 30 engineers, is going to be situated in Dresden, Germany. This will allow the company to tap into the wealth of semiconductor engineering talent to be found within the Saxony region.



Melexis already has 9 R&D centers located across the globe - Tessenderlo and Ieper (Belgium), Sofia (Bulgaria), Paris (France), Erfurt (Germany), Manila (the Philippines), Bevaix (Switzerland), Kiev (Ukraine) and Nashua (New Hampshire, USA). The core competence of the new design center in Dresden will be focusing on the automotive industry.



Marc Biron, Global Development Manager for Melexis stated: “After careful consideration we decided that Dresden presented us with a great opportunity to strengthen our engineering assets. We identified this as a highly conducive environment in which to place a new R&D center. As well as facilitating the recruitment of experienced technically astute staff, it will also enable us to benefit from the city’s formidable academic reputation.”