Weidmüller acquires Bosch Rexroth Monitoring Systems

The Weidmüller Group is taking over Bosch Rexroth Monitoring Systems GmbH from Bosch Rexroth. Both companies signed the corresponding acquisition contracts on 1 August 2016.

They agreed to maintain confidentiality about the purchase price. The acquisition is still subject to antitrust approvals.



Bosch Rexroth Monitoring Systems GmbH based in Dresden employs around 25 members of staff at present and develops, manufactures and sells condition monitoring systems for wind power installations. These systems monitor the condition of rotor blades in particular and provide the possibility of detecting ice build-up on the same, to name but one example. The company generated sales of EUR 3.8 million during the 2015 fiscal year and supplies wind turbine manufacturers in Europe in particular.



In taking over what will in future be known in the market as “Weidmüller Monitoring Systems GmbH”, the Weidmüller Group steps up its operations in the wind segment. “Given that it is a complementary addition to our Group, our new family member provides all the prerequisites for future growth,” explained Dr. Peter Köhler, Chief Executive Officer of the Weidmüller Group, when the contracts were being signed. “We were impressed by the company, as it is both a pioneer and a market leader in the field of rotor blade-based damage detection for wind power installations. We won’t just benefit from the innovative technology, but also from the expertise of our new colleagues,” added Jörg Timmermann, Chief Financial Officer of the Weidmüller Group and responsible for mergers and acquisitions.