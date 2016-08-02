© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | August 02, 2016
LeEco acquires Vizio for USD 2 billion
LeEco has signed a definite agreement to acquire Vizio, Inc. for USD 2 billion.
The Vizio hardware and software businesses will be owned and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of LeEco, while the Vizio data business, Inscape, will spin out and operate as a separate, privately owned company.
“LeEco believes in breakthrough technologies, a complete ecosystem and disruptive pricing. Acquiring Vizio is an important step in our globalization strategy and building our North American presence,” said YT Jia, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LeEco. “From its inception, Vizio introduced a disruptive business model that changed the industry and aligns with our vision of breaking boundaries to deliver consumer-focused products, software and services.”
“Fourteen years ago, I mortgaged my house to start Vizio and since then, it has grown into one of the most well-known and respected CE brands in North America. As an entrepreneur, I couldn’t be more proud of what has been accomplished,” said William Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vizio. “As we enter a new chapter with LeEco, I’m humbled by the hard work and dedication of Vizio shareholders and employees. Their unwavering faith in the brand and commitment to excellence is what made this venture possible. I’m excited to see how LeEco’s global reach and resources will elevate Vizio as we continue to bring great technology, innovation and value to our consumers.”
The Vizio executive management team will remain in place and will continue its operations as an independent subsidiary from its existing headquarters in Irvine, CA. The Vizio brand and its portfolio of products will continue to be sold through its existing distribution channels and supported by the same North American-based, award-winning customer service. William Wang will transition to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inscape, with focus on the continued expansion and growth of the brand’s data business.
As part of the definitive agreement, LeEco will acquire all of the Vizio hardware and software operations, technology and intellectual property. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2016, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
