© mailthepic dreamstime.com Components | August 02, 2016
Epcos to acquire Tronics
Subject to certain regulatory approvals, TDK’s subsidiary Epcos will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly-held shares of Tronics for a price of EUR 13.20 per share.
Comments Joachim Zichlarz, TDK Senior Vice President, Corporate Officer and CFO of Electronic Components Business Company and Epcos Chairman of the Management Board, CEO and CFO: “Tronics gives an immediate entry into the rapidly growing market for inertial sensors. The acquisition of Tronics will boost our innovativeness and market strength in one of the future’s most promising and crucial technological fields. Following the acquisition of the magnetic sensor manufacturer Micronas, which was announced in December 2015, the acquisition of Tronics represents a logical next step in TDK’s strategy to expand its activities in the sensors area. Moreover, TDK expects strong synergies with its own cutting-edge thin-film and assembly technologies.”
With its experienced management team, Tronics will serve as the worldwide competence center for inertial sensors and provide MEMS solutions based on its own manufacturing facilities, in particular in Crolles.
In this context, the Supervisory Board of Tronics has unanimously resolved to support the project and has given its preliminary recommendation to the public tender offer that will be filed by Epcos.
Pascal Langlois, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Tronics comments: “This is a great recognition for Tronics’ expertise and success in inertial products and MEMS technologies. The company will benefit from TDK’s position as a leading manufacturer of electronic components with a global salesforce and powerful manufacturing base and with excellent relationships to key players in industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets. TDK’s solid financial basis and extensive know-how in materials and production engineering will provide a very good basis for strong future growth of Tronics’ cutting-edge sensor technologies. It is a great step in the development of the company for employees, customers and shareholders.”
Thales Avionics has informed Epcos that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics. Subject to the success of Epcos’ offer, Thales Avionics and Epcos shall enter into a shareholders’ agreement to organize their relationships as shareholders of Tronics.
With its experienced management team, Tronics will serve as the worldwide competence center for inertial sensors and provide MEMS solutions based on its own manufacturing facilities, in particular in Crolles.
In this context, the Supervisory Board of Tronics has unanimously resolved to support the project and has given its preliminary recommendation to the public tender offer that will be filed by Epcos.
Pascal Langlois, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Tronics comments: “This is a great recognition for Tronics’ expertise and success in inertial products and MEMS technologies. The company will benefit from TDK’s position as a leading manufacturer of electronic components with a global salesforce and powerful manufacturing base and with excellent relationships to key players in industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets. TDK’s solid financial basis and extensive know-how in materials and production engineering will provide a very good basis for strong future growth of Tronics’ cutting-edge sensor technologies. It is a great step in the development of the company for employees, customers and shareholders.”
Thales Avionics has informed Epcos that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics. Subject to the success of Epcos’ offer, Thales Avionics and Epcos shall enter into a shareholders’ agreement to organize their relationships as shareholders of Tronics.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments