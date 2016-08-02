© oppo

Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China license agreement with Oppo

Qualcomm and GuangDong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications have entered into a new 3G and 4G patent license agreement for China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Oppo a royalty bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G (WCDMA and CDMA2000) and 4G, including 3-mode (LTE-TDD, TD-SCDMA and GSM) complete terminals. The royalties payable by Oppo are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).



“The art of technology is what inspires us to create the most beautiful devices inside and out that fit everyone’s unique lifestyle,” said Adler Feng, Director of Intellectual Property, Oppo. “This license agreement will allow us to have access to the most advanced technologies in the mobile industry and enable us to craft elegant devices with extraordinary experience for the consumers.”



“Qualcomm is very pleased to sign a license agreement with Oppo,” said Alex Rogers, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “As an R&D engine for the industry, we are excited to see companies such as Oppo build on our patented technologies to drive further development and innovation and create compelling products. OPPO joins more than 100 other Chinese companies that have signed license agreements with Qualcomm that are consistent with terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to the NDRC.”