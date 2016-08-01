© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

TowerJazz: Dismissal of Securities class action

The US District Court for the Central District of California approved the plaintiffs voluntary dismissal of the Putative Securities Class Action against TowerJazz.

TowerJazz saw the dismissal of the securities action filed earlier this year in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, following the plaintiffs request for voluntary dismissal. There were no settlement payments or any other considerations involved in the withdrawal and dismissal of the lawsuit, the chipmaker states in a release.