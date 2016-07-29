© RUAG

RUAG signs long-term contract with Airbus

RUAG Aerostructures has signed a long-term contract with Airbus for the delivery of fuselage structures for the Airbus A320 family.

RUAG Aerostructures, a division of the RUAG Group, and Airbus sealed their cooperation by signing a contract for long-term cooperation at the aviation trade fair in Farnborough. The contract comprises the production of assemblies for the A320 family and the Airbus A330 and includes deliveries over a period of at least five years.



RUAG Aerostructures provides the rear fuselage section (“section 18/19” and “section 19.1”) as well as the floor, the rear bulkhead and the side fuselage panels for the middle section of the fuselage for the Airbus A320 family. The signed contract also includes an important contribution to the Airbus single-aisle cost-cutting drive SCOPE+.



“The A320 family is one of the most successful series in the history of aviation. And it has a bright future, partly because the programme is being continuously modernized,” Dr. Alexander Toussaint, CEO of RUAG Aerostructures, emphasizes the importance of this programme. “I am therefore all the more pleased that Airbus is relying on RUAG as a recognized technology and quality provider in the field of automated production of fuselage segments. The contract is a seal of quality for the RUAG division Aerostructures. It’s further proof of our high level of expertise and gives us the opportunity to contribute to the success of the A320 family with new solutions.