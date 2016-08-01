© element14

element14 makes and distributes Moto Mods Development Kit

element14 has signed an agreement to be the exclusive global distribution and manufacturing partner of Motorola for its new maker and developer-focused Moto Mods Development Kit (MDK).

The MDK is designed to connect to the new Motorola Moto Z smartphone and enable makers to create their own Moto Mods, creating custom applications that transform the capabilities of your smartphone in a snap. The kit is available to buy exclusively from element14 in the United States today, with global availability expected for fall of 2016.



“element14 believes the industry’s best innovations occur when the technologies powering them are made more accessible to more people,” said Claire Doyle, Global Head of element14’s Single Board Computing division. “We are changing the landscape of the maker and developer market by partnering with major global brands to make this happen. We are delighted to be Motorola’s exclusive partner for the Moto Mods Development Kit.”



The Moto Mods Development Kit, HAT Adapter Board, Personality Cards, and spare Perforated Boards are available to buy now at MCM Electronics and Newark element14 in the United States. The products will be available to buy in Europe in the fall of 2016.