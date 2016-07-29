© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

STMicro acquires ams’ NFC and RFID reader assets

STMicroelectronics has acquired ams’ assets related to NFC and RFID reader business.

ST has acquired intellectual property, technologies, products and business highly complementary to its secure microcontroller solutions serving mobile devices, wearables, banking, identification, industrial, automotive and IoT markets. Approximately 50 technical experts from ams have been transferred to ST.



“Security and NFC connectivity are key prerequisites for the broad rollout of mobile and IoT devices anticipated in the coming years. This acquisition builds on our deep expertise in secure microcontrollers and gives ST all of the building blocks to create the next generation of highly-integrated secure NFC solutions for mobile and for a broad range of Internet of Things devices,” said Claude Dardanne, Executive Vice President and General Manager of STMicroelectronics’ Microcontroller and Digital ICs Group. “We welcome this highly competent team from ams into ST for the benefit of our customers.”



The related design and marketing resources are mostly based in Premstaetten, Austria, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, and include around 50 employees which will be transferred to STMicroelectronics. ams will retain its NFC/RFID wireless tags business and related IP and plans to create wireless sensor solutions for IoT applications combining NFC and RFID connectivity interfaces with its portfolio of sensors.



Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the transaction, “Divesting certain RFID/NFC product lines streamlines our product and technology portfolio around our core sensor solutions competence while maximizing the value of our high performance wireless IP. We are dedicated to actively managing our technology portfolio and focus on the most relevant opportunities driving our sensor solutions strategy forward. This transaction is a next strategic step on our way to make ams the world’s leading provider of sensor solutions for all major end markets.”



The transaction is expected to close today as no regulatory approvals are needed. ams expects to deconsolidate the business lines covered by the transaction from 1 August 2016 onwards.



ST acquired the ams assets in exchange for a cash payment of USD 77.8 million (funded with available cash), and deferred earn-out contingent on future results for which ST currently estimates will be about USD 13 million but which in any case will not exceed USD 37 million.