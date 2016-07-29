© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | July 29, 2016
STMicro acquires ams’ NFC and RFID reader assets
STMicroelectronics has acquired ams’ assets related to NFC and RFID reader business.
ST has acquired intellectual property, technologies, products and business highly complementary to its secure microcontroller solutions serving mobile devices, wearables, banking, identification, industrial, automotive and IoT markets. Approximately 50 technical experts from ams have been transferred to ST.
“Security and NFC connectivity are key prerequisites for the broad rollout of mobile and IoT devices anticipated in the coming years. This acquisition builds on our deep expertise in secure microcontrollers and gives ST all of the building blocks to create the next generation of highly-integrated secure NFC solutions for mobile and for a broad range of Internet of Things devices,” said Claude Dardanne, Executive Vice President and General Manager of STMicroelectronics’ Microcontroller and Digital ICs Group. “We welcome this highly competent team from ams into ST for the benefit of our customers.”
The related design and marketing resources are mostly based in Premstaetten, Austria, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, and include around 50 employees which will be transferred to STMicroelectronics. ams will retain its NFC/RFID wireless tags business and related IP and plans to create wireless sensor solutions for IoT applications combining NFC and RFID connectivity interfaces with its portfolio of sensors.
Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the transaction, “Divesting certain RFID/NFC product lines streamlines our product and technology portfolio around our core sensor solutions competence while maximizing the value of our high performance wireless IP. We are dedicated to actively managing our technology portfolio and focus on the most relevant opportunities driving our sensor solutions strategy forward. This transaction is a next strategic step on our way to make ams the world’s leading provider of sensor solutions for all major end markets.”
The transaction is expected to close today as no regulatory approvals are needed. ams expects to deconsolidate the business lines covered by the transaction from 1 August 2016 onwards.
ST acquired the ams assets in exchange for a cash payment of USD 77.8 million (funded with available cash), and deferred earn-out contingent on future results for which ST currently estimates will be about USD 13 million but which in any case will not exceed USD 37 million.
“Security and NFC connectivity are key prerequisites for the broad rollout of mobile and IoT devices anticipated in the coming years. This acquisition builds on our deep expertise in secure microcontrollers and gives ST all of the building blocks to create the next generation of highly-integrated secure NFC solutions for mobile and for a broad range of Internet of Things devices,” said Claude Dardanne, Executive Vice President and General Manager of STMicroelectronics’ Microcontroller and Digital ICs Group. “We welcome this highly competent team from ams into ST for the benefit of our customers.”
The related design and marketing resources are mostly based in Premstaetten, Austria, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, and include around 50 employees which will be transferred to STMicroelectronics. ams will retain its NFC/RFID wireless tags business and related IP and plans to create wireless sensor solutions for IoT applications combining NFC and RFID connectivity interfaces with its portfolio of sensors.
Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the transaction, “Divesting certain RFID/NFC product lines streamlines our product and technology portfolio around our core sensor solutions competence while maximizing the value of our high performance wireless IP. We are dedicated to actively managing our technology portfolio and focus on the most relevant opportunities driving our sensor solutions strategy forward. This transaction is a next strategic step on our way to make ams the world’s leading provider of sensor solutions for all major end markets.”
The transaction is expected to close today as no regulatory approvals are needed. ams expects to deconsolidate the business lines covered by the transaction from 1 August 2016 onwards.
ST acquired the ams assets in exchange for a cash payment of USD 77.8 million (funded with available cash), and deferred earn-out contingent on future results for which ST currently estimates will be about USD 13 million but which in any case will not exceed USD 37 million.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments