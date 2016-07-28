© designersart dreamstime.com Business | July 28, 2016
Avnet makes offer to acquire Premier Farnell plc
Avnet, Inc. has reached an agreement with the Board of Directors of Premier Farnell plc on the terms of a recommended offer for Premier Farnell.
The all-cash offer of GBP 1.85 per share represents an equity value of approximately GBP 691 million and a 12.1 percent premium over the previous offer of GBP 1.65 per share by Datwyler Technical Components UK Limited.
The transaction is intended to be effected by means of an English court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and is subject to satisfaction or waiver of several conditions, including the approval of Premier Farnell shareholders and the court, receipt of regulatory approvals in the European Union, United States and Israel, and other customary conditions.
“This acquisition will significantly strengthen Avnet’s digital footprint worldwide. The convergence of Premier Farnell’s innovative online services with Avnet’s world class supply chain will create customer service unparalleled in the industry,” said William Amelio, interim Chief Executive Officer of Avnet. “The talented team of people at Premier Farnell will allow Avnet to enhance our customer experience and accelerate our global growth.”
“Premier Farnell will bolster our strategy to provide a differentiated digital experience from product ideation through its lifecycle. Premier Farnell’s customers gain access to an extensive suite of supply chain services allowing them to ramp new products to production volumes. Our customers will be able to do more technical research online through the services provided by Premier Farnell,” said Gerry Fay, President of Avnet’s Electronics Marketing, Worldwide “Bringing these two companies together allows us to capture market share earlier in the design process.”
The transaction is intended to be effected by means of an English court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and is subject to satisfaction or waiver of several conditions, including the approval of Premier Farnell shareholders and the court, receipt of regulatory approvals in the European Union, United States and Israel, and other customary conditions.
“This acquisition will significantly strengthen Avnet’s digital footprint worldwide. The convergence of Premier Farnell’s innovative online services with Avnet’s world class supply chain will create customer service unparalleled in the industry,” said William Amelio, interim Chief Executive Officer of Avnet. “The talented team of people at Premier Farnell will allow Avnet to enhance our customer experience and accelerate our global growth.”
“Premier Farnell will bolster our strategy to provide a differentiated digital experience from product ideation through its lifecycle. Premier Farnell’s customers gain access to an extensive suite of supply chain services allowing them to ramp new products to production volumes. Our customers will be able to do more technical research online through the services provided by Premier Farnell,” said Gerry Fay, President of Avnet’s Electronics Marketing, Worldwide “Bringing these two companies together allows us to capture market share earlier in the design process.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments