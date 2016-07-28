© HERE

HERE appoints Peter Meier as Chief Financial Officer

HERE, the location cloud company, has appointed Peter Meier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will start at HERE on August 15, 2016.

"Peter is a proven leader with profound knowledge of both international financial markets and corporate governance standards. He will play a decisive role in securing the long-term growth of HERE as an independent company and helping it to realize its vision of becoming the open location platform serving multiple industries," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO, HERE.



"This is a time when the full potential of location intelligence is coming into view, and I am thrilled to be joining a company which has so much to bring to this space," said Peter Meier.



He joins HERE from Kuoni Group where until November 2015 he served as CEO and, prior to that, as CFO. Before Kuoni, he held a variety of senior management and leadership positions at Sulzer Ltd., including that of CFO.