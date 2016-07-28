© vladek dreamstime.com

AmpliTech receives over USD1 million in orders

AmpliTech Group, Inc. specialised in RF LNA and PA for the SATCOM, Space, and Military markets, has secured USD 403'000 of orders in 2Q/2016 and over USD 700'000 in July, 2016.

CEO Fawad Maqbool stated, "We are extremely pleased that our bookings have continued to increase. Although much of our backlog is from repeat customers who realize our superior performance, service, and quality are the keys to their ultimate success, we are pleased that our new products and marketing strategy have also contributed to our increased bookings. With these bookings, coupled with bookings for the rest of the year, we are on track to surpass last year's revenue and profit. Additionally, the receivables will improve our cash flow position and balance sheet."