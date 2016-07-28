© cacaroot dreamstime.com Business | July 28, 2016
Kontron: Demand remains weak
Kontron AG has missed the customary seasonal second quarter revenue recovery and therefore withdrew the guidance for the total year.
Revenues for the second quarter were only slightly higher than in the first quarter of 2016. Compared to the second quarter of 2015, they were down 16.2 percent from EUR 108.5 million to EUR 90.9 million. Order intake, at EUR 104.6 million, boosted by our Avionics / Transportation / Defense (ATD) business unit, was, by contrast, 4.5 percent higher than in the comparative quarter of 2015 (EUR 100.1 million). Order backlog came to EUR 270.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2016. This represents a 16.2 percent decline on the figure seen as of June 30, 2015 (EUR 322.4 million).
Revenue weakness is visible in all three business units: ATD revenues came to EUR 22.7 million in the second quarter, following EUR 28.9 million in the comparative period of the prior year, a 21.4 percent decrease. Communication closed the quarter with revenues of EUR 22.3 million, also below the level of the comparable quarter of the prior year. The development of Industrial was also negative, with revenues falling by 14.0 percent to EUR 45.9 million.
Gross margin for the second quarter reflects the general decline in revenues and, at just 18.6 percent, was significantly below our long-standing target of 25 percent, due also to the impairment losses recorded. In light of the revised revenues and earnings guidance, an impairment test was performed as of June 30, 2016. This test resulted in a need to recognize impairment losses of EUR 60.9 million on goodwill and of EUR 6.0 million on property, plant and equipment.
EBIT adjusted by restructuring cost, one time cost and write offs based on the impairment test fell to EUR minus 10.0 million in the second quarter of 2016 compared to EUR minus 1.8 million in the second quarter of 2015.
Kontron has identified market related and internal difficulties as reasons for the continued weak performance:
"Partially the challenging market situation, that our customers are currently facing and affecting Kontron indirectly. Demand was lower as predicted. This has a direct impact on Kontron’s revenues because the framework agreements in place are being drawn down to a lesser extent than expected, as well as on order intake.
Furthermore over the past couple of months Kontron changed its sales structural setup and parts of its product portfolio, to provide especially its midsized and small size customers with standard products, also with the support of distribution partners. However, the measures taken to reorganize are not yet showing full effect. On top of this, the implementation of several individual projects has unexpectedly been postponed into the second half of the year or even next year. Here, the development cycles are taking longer than expected."
To steer against the revenue weakness and to adjust costs, Kontron is presently starting a comprehensive program of actions.
Kontron expects for the second half of the year 2016 a slightly higher revenue than in the first six months .
Revenue weakness is visible in all three business units: ATD revenues came to EUR 22.7 million in the second quarter, following EUR 28.9 million in the comparative period of the prior year, a 21.4 percent decrease. Communication closed the quarter with revenues of EUR 22.3 million, also below the level of the comparable quarter of the prior year. The development of Industrial was also negative, with revenues falling by 14.0 percent to EUR 45.9 million.
Gross margin for the second quarter reflects the general decline in revenues and, at just 18.6 percent, was significantly below our long-standing target of 25 percent, due also to the impairment losses recorded. In light of the revised revenues and earnings guidance, an impairment test was performed as of June 30, 2016. This test resulted in a need to recognize impairment losses of EUR 60.9 million on goodwill and of EUR 6.0 million on property, plant and equipment.
EBIT adjusted by restructuring cost, one time cost and write offs based on the impairment test fell to EUR minus 10.0 million in the second quarter of 2016 compared to EUR minus 1.8 million in the second quarter of 2015.
Kontron has identified market related and internal difficulties as reasons for the continued weak performance:
"Partially the challenging market situation, that our customers are currently facing and affecting Kontron indirectly. Demand was lower as predicted. This has a direct impact on Kontron’s revenues because the framework agreements in place are being drawn down to a lesser extent than expected, as well as on order intake.
Furthermore over the past couple of months Kontron changed its sales structural setup and parts of its product portfolio, to provide especially its midsized and small size customers with standard products, also with the support of distribution partners. However, the measures taken to reorganize are not yet showing full effect. On top of this, the implementation of several individual projects has unexpectedly been postponed into the second half of the year or even next year. Here, the development cycles are taking longer than expected."
To steer against the revenue weakness and to adjust costs, Kontron is presently starting a comprehensive program of actions.
Kontron expects for the second half of the year 2016 a slightly higher revenue than in the first six months .
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments