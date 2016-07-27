© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

USD 8M Motion Control order for Cobham

Cobham will provide motion control technology for the Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder (ATMS) instrument to be flown on the Joint Polar Satellite System 3 (JPSS-3) and 4 (JPSS-4) satellites.

Cobham recently received an award from Northrop Grumman valued at approximately USD 8 million for motion control technology. The work will be performed by Cobham Integrated Solutions' Hauppauge, New York facility, part of the Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Sector.



"Cobham is proud to once again support this important scientific mission," said Jim Barber, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Cobham Integrated Electronic Solutions. "We look forward to supporting future Northrop Grumman, NASA and NOAA endeavors. Our extensive range of actuators, DC motors and controllers for space, military, and commercial applications are designed and built to provide faultless operation in harsh environments and on platforms where total reliability is essential," said Barber.