© mitsubishi electric (illustration purpose only!)

With Mitsubishi Electric into the sky

Mitsubishi Electric has secured an order to deliver two elevators capable of ascending 600 meters per minute; to be installed in the LCT Landmark Tower in Haeundae, Busan, in 2019.

LCT will be a major complex consisting of four buildings: The Landmark Tower (411.6 meters high and 101 floors) housing a hotel and a residential hotel; two residential towers (339 meters and 331 meters high, and both 85 floors); and one podium tower (7 floors) connecting the three high rises. A total of 78 elevators for the three high rises will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric (Inazawa Works, Japan) and Mitsubishi Elevator Korea Co., Ltd. (KMEC).



The order was placed by POSCO Engineering & Construction, Ltd. Deliveries will begin in December 2016 and construction of the high rises is scheduled to finish in 2019.



Mitsubishi Electric, since establishing KMEC in 2001, has gradually expanded its sales, manufacture, installation and maintenance of elevators and escalators in South Korea. The opening of a new factory in 2017 will further strengthen KMEC's role as a Mitsubishi Electric base for the development and manufacture of elevators and escalators for markets worldwide.