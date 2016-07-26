© david coleman dreamstime.com

Kontron's CEO has been dismissed

The supervisory board of Kontron AG has decided to dismiss Rolf Schwirz from his position as CEO and at the same time dismiss Andreas Plikat from the Management Board of the company.

Sten Daugaard is standing down as a Supervisory Board member and is taking over the position of CEO effective on 25 July 2016.



He will be advised by a taskforce consisting of Supervisory Board members Martin Bertinchamp, Dr. Dieter Düsedau and Harald Joachim Joos. Meanwhile, Dr. Thomas Riegler, interim CFO, has been appointed as Member of the Management Board. Kontron will continue to pursue the strategic reorientation announced in May 2015.